ELIJEKO Foundation partners Patient Safety Movement towards eliminating preventable deaths

The Elijeko Foundation based in Kumasi has joined a United States-based Patient Safety Movement Foundation to step up efforts towards minimising medical errors, which harm patients or result in their deaths.

Under the “Commit to Zero” declaration partnership, medical professionals are being engaged on the critical issues, while community awareness programmes are being held across Ghana.

Preventable medical error is ranked as a leading cause of death, and unsafe care contributes to the demise of more than three million patients worldwide each year, a statement signed by the Mr Jones Ofori-Attah, Media Liaison Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Friday.

According to the statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Elijeko Foundation, Mr Andrews Kwabena Nyantakyi, said the Foundation would also continue with its community health and preventive education to ensure that patients were knowledgeable on the right questions to ask about their care.

The Foundation would also strengthen its partnership with health care providers to discuss current and evidence-based practices to ensure a safe patient experience.

Mr Nyantakyi expressed optimism that the partnership with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation would help eliminate preventable illnesses, patient harm and death.

He commended the Patient Safety Movement Foundation for collecting and publicising every organisation across the world who was committed to that essential goal.

Elijeko Foundation is a non-profit organisation that operates in Sub-Saharan Africa and provides free preventive health education, health promotion, and community medical outreach.

The organisation employs a community-based approach to health education and works with volunteer health care providers to create a platform that draws attention to the need to focus on patient safety.