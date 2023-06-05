Elijeko Foundation Sends Ghanaian Delegation To Patient Safety Summit In California

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Kumasi, Elijeko Foundation has dispatched a delegation to participate in the 10th Edition of the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit held in Newport Beach, California, USA. The foundation focuses on providing free preventative health education and pre-hospital emergency services.

Organized by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF), this milestone event marked the conference’s 10th anniversary and was the first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic. Renowned global experts convened to discuss the contemporary challenges and solutions in patient safety.

The Ghanaian delegation attending the conference comprised of officials who are dedicated to fostering a culture of safety and establishing international connections with like-minded individuals working towards eliminating preventable harm to patients, and healthcare workers.

The annual World Patient Safety, Science, and Technology Summit serves as a platform for various stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, governmental entities, and private stakeholders. Notably, former US President Bill Clinton graced the summit as the Special Guest Speak.

President Clinton, also the Founder and Board Chair of the Clinton Foundation, has long been a supporter of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation.

During his address at the conference, President Clinton placed emphasis on the importance of collaboration in the effort to boost patient safety globally and called for a culture of conversion to promote patient safety in healthcare.

Mr. Andrews Kwabena Nyantakyi, the Founder and CEO of Elijeko Foundation, led the Ghanaian delegation and reiterated the critical need for hospitals and healthcare institutions in Ghana to prioritize patient safety. He explained the rationale behind sending the Ghanaian delegates to the summit was to solidify the relationship between Elijeko Foundation and the Patient Safety Movement Foundation as both organizations collaborate to promote and prioritize patient safety, striving towards zero harm for individuals seeking medical care.

Mr. Nyantakyi stressed that patient safety initiatives are crucial in preventing harm and protecting lives. “Every patient in Ghana deserves safe and effective care and reducing preventable deaths should remain paramount”, he added. Medical errors, which can occur at various stages of healthcare provision, including diagnosis, treatment, medication administration, surgical procedures, and communication among healthcare providers, must be addressed. Thus, the participation of the Ghanaian delegation in the summit holds significant importance.

Mr. Nyantakyi was joined by Elijeko Foundation’s Country Director, Miss Celestina Kalor Abapiri, Mr. Richard Addo, a Pharmacy Technician at Manhyia District Hospital in Ashanti Region, and Ms. Kamelin Donkor.

Mr. Joe Kiana, the founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation in his closing remarks tasked the participants to demand their elected officials to hardwire patient safety into the national agenda and align incentives so that hospitals worldwide can put evidence-based practices in place.

ABOUT ELIJEKO FOUNDATION

Elijeko Foundation was established in 2016 by Mr. Andrews Nyantakyi, a U.S Navy Veteran and his family to address Ghana’s healthcare needs through preventative health education, medical outreach, and training programs. Having served over 140,000 beneficiaries since its inception, the foundation continues to expand its reach to rural and remote communities lacking access to quality healthcare services. Mr. Nyantakyi, an Emergency Room Nurse at Inova Hospital System in the United States is currently pursuing a Family Nurse Practitioner degree at the George Washington University School of Nursing.

Elijeko Foundation also undertakes Bystander CPR Initiative periodically and trains people from all walks of life because it believes citizens can be empowered to start early CPR with an emphasis on saving lives by preventing deaths.