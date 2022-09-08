Elikplim brings a breath of freshness to parties with new single ‘Am Alive’

On his latest single, Elikplim goes party mode for the final weeks of the summer to take on South Africa’s Amapiano sound over a surprisingly good production from Max Beatz. Listen HERE: https://ditto.fm/am-alive

If his previous single ‘Give Me Dat’ didn’t get a good shake out of your body, his new one, ‘Am Alive’ will! Dropping at the best time – a few weeks before Summer 2022 goes offline, Elikplim’s new offering sounds simply irresistible. It is saturated with lots of dynamic energy from the Nexx Vibes Entertainment star boy who continues to put his city – Ho – on the map as he brings a breath of freshness to party aficionados.

That aside, there are lots of lyrics that point to paper chasing, with Elikplim continuously asking: “Who no like, who no like, who no like, money? Who no want, who no want, who no want, money?”. And in his defense, he’s “alive still searching for the paper”, which is his mood until further notice.

The new song follows a series of singles from Elikplim since his debut song ‘Ewoe’ (2021) and continues to stamp his brand of music on the industry as well as grow his still-budding fanbase.