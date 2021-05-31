CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arizona—Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim” or the “Company”), an emerging private US-based copper developer and producer, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Laing as Chairman of the board of directors. Mr. Laing is replacing Paul Huet as Chairman, who is leaving the board to focus on his efforts at Karora Resources in Australia.

Alan Edwards, Elim Mining Interim CEO, commented, “On behalf of the Board and Management Team we would like to thank Paul for his hard work at Elim Mining and wish him the best at Karora.

“We are honoured to welcome David to the Board as Chairman. His engineering and finance expertise will be invaluable as the Company continues to advance the Cactus copper mine toward production. Additionally, we are making good progress in our search for the full-time CEO and expect to have a new CEO in the near term.”

Mr. Laing is a mining executive and engineer with 40 years of experience in mining operations, mine construction projects, engineering studies, managing engineering and consulting groups, mining finance, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds, due-diligence reviews, corporate development, and company building. He has held executive positions in both precious and base metals. While Endeavour Financial transitioned to Endeavour Mining, David acted as a key player determining and implementing the development strategy. He was also the COO at Equinox Gold Corp, True Gold Mining Inc., and Quintana Resources. Additionally, he has held senior positions at Standard Bank, technical consulting at MRDI, and various roles at Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell’s mining business. Currently, David is the Chairman of Fortuna Silver Mines and a Director of Northern Dynasty Minerals, Blackrock Silver Corp and Amarillo Gold Corp.

Mr. Laing has a BSc Mining Engineering (Honours) from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College at the University of London, England.

About Elim Mining Incorporated (www.elimmining.com | www.cactusmine.com)



Elim Mining is a private emerging US copper developer and producer. The Company is building a scalable, multi-phase, multi-billion-pound copper porphyry project on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Initially, the Company is focused on resource development of the Cactus Mine, which is a re-start of the former Sacaton mine, operated by ASARCO through 1984, while the Company explores up and down trend on known targets. Elim is managed by mining executives with over 210 years’ of combined experience in mine operations and business. With a history and reputation for strategically launching, operating, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations, the team has achieved tremendous growth and value for investors in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Forward-Looking Statements



Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Elim to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although Elim has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Elim disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

