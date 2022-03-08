Eliminate Bias Against Women By Passing Affirmative Action Bill – Zonta Ghana

The Zonta Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has called for urgent action on the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill as the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD).

The Organisation said the passage of the Bill will help create conducive environment for Women, eliminate bias, and enhance the participation of women in national development.

“On the occasion of the observation of IWD 2022, we call for a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive and a world where difference is valued and celebrated,” it said in a statement shared with the Ghana News Agency.

Affirmative Action Bill seeks to encourage efforts towards addressing socio-cultural, political, economic and educational gender imbalances in private and public sectors in accordance with Clause 4 of Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.

Its objective is to promote a progressive increase and active participation of women in public and active life from a minimum of 30 per cent by 2030 in line with the requirements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

International Women’s Day is a global day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

The Zonta Ghana expressed concern over the low representation of women in Parliament and called for drastic measures to encourage women to take up leadership positions.

“In parliament, we have only 40 women out of 275 Members of Parliament. Women in institutions have difficulty moving up the ladder of leadership due to stereotypes about women in outright bias.”

The organisation urged Ghanaians to push for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill to expedite gender equality in governance and in private life.