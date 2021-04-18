Ghanaians
Ghanaians

The Reverend Father Patrick Amonoo of the St Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Kasoa, has advised the citizenry to eliminate fear from their minds because it limits faith in God.

He said fear had distracted many people from experiencing the blessings of God in their lives and said it must not be entertained.

“We must not permit suffering to disrupt our faith in God and distract us from seeing the good things that God has done for us.”

“Think about the life you have, think about your abilities, the strength you have to walk to this church today and think about those who did not make it to church this morning,” Rev Fr Amonoo said.

He said, “When we fear unnecessarily, then it means we have closed our minds and have not been attentive to the words and the messages of Christ.“

Rev. Fr. Amonoo said even though troubles and sufferings may come, “as Christians, we must remember that Christ is always the answer to all our problems.“

“You are not alone in that condition, your present condition is not your conclusion, the troubles may come but they will not last for long,” he added.

