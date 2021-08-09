Elite Club supports Aboadze – Abuesi JHS with computers

Elite Club, a non-governmental organisation, has donated computers, laptops and accessories to the Aboadze-Abuesi Junior School in the Shama District of the Western Region, to help the students in the study of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Dr Francis Otoo, a Senior Research Scientist of Radiation Protection Institute in the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and President of the Club, said ICT and Science were indispensable in ensuring the socio- economic growth of every nation.

He said students needed to acquire the requisite skills and knowledge to become competitive.

He said one of the cardinal principles of the Club was to help build an ICT and Science Laboratory for the community to engender the interest of students to pursue science-related disciplines.

He said during the club’s visit to the school, it observed that lack of computers was hampering effective teaching and learning of ICT hence the donation.

He said the computers would help ensure good performance of the students and enhance effective and efficient administration of the school.

Dr Otoo appealed to companies to help build an ICT and Science Laboratory to benefit the students in the community.

Mr Kofi Sadick Baidoo, the Sales Engineer of Mantrac Limited and Secretary of the Club, said the donation of computers and printers to the school was geared towards helping to improve the academic performance of the school.

He said the purpose of the Club was to assist in the development of the Aboadze community through educational projects to help students pursue science-related programmes to become engineers, scientists, lab and computer technicians and biochemists in future.

He encouraged the students to develop keen interests in ICT and Science related courses.

Mr Emmanuel Avevor, Assembly Man for Aboadze, commended Elite Club for the donation and appealed for more support.

Mrs Vida Nana Bentum, Headteacher of Aboadze-Abuesi Primary and JHS, said the computers would help in the effective administration of the school and performance of students in the Examination.

She expressed appreciation to the club for the kind gesture and appealed to other benevolent philanthropists, especially old students in the District, to help build the ICT and Science Laboratory for the school.