The Elites Club of Aboadze in the Shama District of the Western Region has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to some junior high schools and religious organisations in the town to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The items included nose masks, Veronica buckets, liquid soap and tissue napkins.

Dr Francis Otoo, the President of the Club, said it was imperative for all well-meaning Ghanaians and corporate entities to support government’s efforts to contain the spread of the respiratory disease, hence the Club’s decision to provide the PPE to the beneficiaries.

He encouraged the students, teachers and the entire citizenry to adhere strictly to the safety and preventive etiquettes to curb the spread of the virus.

Madam Vida Nana-Bentum, Head Teacher of the Aboadze/Abuesi D/A ‘C’ Basic School, expressed profound appreciation to the members of the Club for the gesture.

She said the items came at an opportune time when the School was in dire need of PPE to protect students from contracting the dreaded disease.

She appealed to the Club to provide the School with computers and laboratory equipment for effective teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology.

