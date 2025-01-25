Elizabeth Akua Ohene: A Trailblazer in Journalism and Politics

Today marks the birthday of Elizabeth Akua Ohene, born on January 25, 1945, in Ho, Volta Region, Ghana.

A distinguished journalist, writer, and politician, she has significantly shaped the media landscape and political sphere in Ghana.

Her educational journey began at Mawuli School in Ho, where she studied from 1958 to 1964. She continued her academic pursuits at the University of Ghana, Legon, earning a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree in English in 1967. Further advancing her expertise in journalism, she attended the University of Indiana, where she received a Mass Communication Certificate.

Ohene’s career in journalism has been marked by a steadfast commitment to truth and integrity, serving as an inspiration to many. Below are some lesser-known aspects of her remarkable journey:

Former Acting Editor of Daily Graphic and Mirror Elizabeth Ohene’s journalism career started at the Daily Graphic, one of Ghana’s leading newspapers, where she held several key positions, including reporter, columnist, and acting editor. Her insightful writing and unwavering dedication to journalistic integrity earned her both national and international recognition.

Exiled by Jerry John Rawlings Known for her fearless criticism of the government led by Jerry John Rawlings, Ohene was forced into exile after facing backlash for her outspoken views. She relocated to London, where she lived for 19 years, continuing her work in journalism and human rights advocacy.

BBC African Correspondent In her illustrious career, Ohene worked with the BBC, editing the award-winning “Focus on Africa” program. She reported across various African countries, serving as the BBC’s resident correspondent in South Africa during the critical years of transition from apartheid, from 1993 to 1994. Ohene also conducted training for journalists in multiple African nations, including South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, and supervised a network of over 150 stringers reporting from all corners of the continent.

Founder of Talking Drum Publications Upon returning to Ghana, Elizabeth Ohene founded Talking Drum Publications, where she served as the publisher and editor of the weekly news magazine Talking Drums. The magazine became a vital platform for exposing human rights abuses in Ghana. She later took on the role of Deputy Editor of Daily Programmes at BBC World Service’s African Service.

Minister of State under President Kufuor Upon her return to Ghana, Ohene made her mark in politics. She served as a Minister of State under President John Kufuor’s administration, further solidifying her influence in both media and governance.

Chair of SSNIT Board In August 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Elizabeth Ohene as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). In this role, she oversees the administration of Ghana’s pension scheme, ensuring that the rights and welfare of pensioners are protected.

Elizabeth Ohene’s life story is one of resilience, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of justice. Her contributions to journalism, politics, and social development continue to inspire and shape the future of Ghana.