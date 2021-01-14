Madam Elizabeth King, Chairperson of the Ghana Olympic Committee’s Women In Sports Commission (WSC) has called for an accident free and successful 2020/2021 Women’s Premier League (WPL) which kicks off this weekend.

She said when the passion of the nation was coming back, all of a sudden the serious Covid-19 Pandermic set in to halt or postpone sports programmes all over the world including the 2020 Olympic Games, which the Black Queens sadly failed to qualify.

Madam King who is the Vice President of the Ghana Hockey Association and executive member of the African and World bodies controlling hockey said as the mother of all sports women in Ghana, she has to first caution that the Pandermic is still in the system and people should practice the restrictions, despite the go ahead by the government that stadia can take 25% of the capacity.

In her message on the resumption of the WPL, she advised all the premier division football players to be disciplined and demonstrate sportsmanship for their colleague in the lower divisions and other disciplines to learn.

She also appealed to the referees to be fair in their decisions and allow the game to flow to attract more spectatorship, especially more girls, boys and men.

She observed that the media has increased their tempo for promotion of the WPL and urged them to continue.

She said Ghana Sports can be better with a positive and vibrate media who support female activities and programmes.

Madam King also commended the organisers of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) / Ghana Tennis Foundation (GTF) Ladies Challenge Series 2021 currently going on from January 11th to 16th at the National Tennis Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

She expressed that since the Coronavirus outbreak, the GTF has been able to support the organization of several tournaments which is very positive for the youth and rising stars.

She was hopeful that her favourite sport, hockey will also return in style. “I am sure our players are also preparing for their competitions” she stressed.