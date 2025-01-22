Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare Pledges to Revive Komenda Sugar Factory

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister-Designate for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, has committed to revitalizing the Komenda Sugar Factory, which has been inactive due to a lack of raw materials and operational challenges.

Addressing the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 22, she acknowledged the factory’s struggles since its commissioning in 2016, including missing parts and the need for a thorough evaluation of its current condition.

Ofosu-Adjare highlighted the economic impact of the factory’s inactivity, noting that Ghana continues to import around $500 million worth of sugar annually, a situation she deems unsustainable. She revealed that funds had been allocated in the past to address the factory’s issues, but emphasized the need for a comprehensive assessment to determine its full operational status.

Once in office, Ofosu-Adjare pledged to work with stakeholders to restore the factory to full operation, ensuring that Ghana can benefit from the facility’s potential to reduce sugar imports and create jobs.