Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare show dancing prowess at the delegate’s conference

Regardless of the apparent emotionally ridden atmosphere associated with elections, many National Democratic (NDC) members exhibited their dancing skills in Cape Coast on Saturday.

The cry about economic hardships was forgotten momentarily as the New Examination Centre of the University of Cape Coast, the venue for the 10th Women and Youth Organisers delegates Conference became a glamourous sight to behold.

Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, former Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and her Deputy, Mrs. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South, displayed their beautiful dancing drives to the amazement of all.

The queenly showpiece of royal dancing steps was a toast of many as they cheered on.

The beautiful panorama arrested the attention of many as they captured it with their phones for the archives.

Infectiously, scores who could not hold themselves joined the fray as they danced their feet out.