Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare Undergoes Vetting for Ministerial Role in Trade and Industry

Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, the Minister-designate for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, is currently being vetted by Ghana’s Appointments Committee.

This comes after the committee reviewed the qualifications of Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, earlier in the day.

Both vetting sessions, originally set for January 21, 2025, were postponed and rescheduled for January 22, 2025. Ofosu-Agyare’s appointment to the crucial trade and industry role comes at a pivotal time, as the country seeks to address its economic challenges, particularly in agribusiness and industrial development.