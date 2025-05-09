Elizabeth Turkson Wins Best Collaboration of the Year at Ebenezer Gospel Music Awards 2025

Gospel musician Elizabeth Turkson has been honored with the Best Collaboration of the Year award at the third edition of the Ebenezer Gospel Music Awards 2025.

The prestigious event took place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, celebrating outstanding achievements in gospel music.

Elizabeth Turkson earned the award for her powerful collaboration with Bro Sammy on the song “Animonyam.” The recognition highlights her dedication to gospel music and the unwavering support of her fans.

In appreciation, she received a customised plaque and certificate, and during her acceptance speech, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizers and her fans for their continuous support.

The evening began with a glamorous red carpet at 7 PM, giving fans a chance to meet their favorite gospel stars. The main show commenced at 10 PM and carried on until daybreak, delivering an unforgettable night of music and inspiration.