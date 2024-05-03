Elizha drops entrancing visuals for “Sugar” featuring Anthony B

Sensational songstress Elizha has released visuals for her hard-hitting jam featuring award-winning Jamaican producer and artiste, Anthony B.

After the release of the “Sugar” single a few weeks ago, the new jam produced by Kros has garnered impressive streaming numbers across digital stores.

The entrancing visuals of “Sugar” capture a romantic beach setting where Elizha displays her unique craft and expresses her emotions.

The US-based Ghanaian singer is on a mission to reassert herself as one of the budding musical stars to emerge from Ghana, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

The feature is indeed historic, as Elizha becomes the first Ghanaian female artist to feature a top Jamaican reggae and dancehall icon.

Elizha has had a remarkable career and was recently nominated for Artiste of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA.

The “Sugar” video can be streamed below: