Budding Ghana rapper Ell Drizzy is out with his first official single with accompanying visuals dubbed LOST featuring T1mmy and Nii Black; directed by Kobbyshots.

LOST does not only seek to address the hustle in the life of the youth in the harsh conditions of the country but goes on to assure that with dedication and hardwork, things wil fall in place soon.

After going viral on twitter with their freestyle few weeks ago, the 3 come up with this vintage-like setting depicting their journey in life.

Coming off with a catchy chorus, the audibility and delivery prowess exhibited by these 3 on the song is very commendable depicting that there are ready to withstand whatever the industry throws at them.