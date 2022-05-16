Ellembelle Assembly Urged To End Open Defecation By Completing Abandoned Toilet Project

Residents of Nvuma, a farming community in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, have appealed to the District Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, complete an abandoned toilet facility in the area to help end open defecation.

They claimed an abandoned ten-seater water closet facility, which was started in 2018 by the Costal Development Authority (CODA), now served as the habitat for lizards, snakes, and other reptiles.

Mr Seth Berko, the Youth Leader of Nvuma, told journalists during the 2020 general elections, that the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Mr Francis Kwasi Bonzoh, promised to complete the project when he visited the community, but failed to do so.

He said a manhole behind the abandoned toilet had been left open, becoming a death trap, adding that the community lacked a dignified place of convenience, which had led to open defecation.

He, therefore, appealed to the CODA, the funding Agency, to direct the contractor to return to site to complete the project and urged the DCE to redeem the pledge he made.