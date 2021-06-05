The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Mr.Kwasi Bonzoh has inspected works on completed and on-going infrastructural projects in some second cycle schools in the District.

The schools he visited were the Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS), the St.Dolphyne Vocational Training Institute at Sanzule, the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic School(UBAISH) at Kamgbunli, the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS) and the Kikam Technical Institute(KIMTECH).

At the St.Dolphyne Vocational Training Institute at Sanzule, the DCE inspected works on a Boys’Dormitory and other classroom blocks to meet the growing demands of the school.

The Manager of the school, Mr Philimon Osei Sarfo lauded the efforts of the President and the DCE for putting up the state of the art facility to augment existing facilities in the school.

Mr.Bonzoh also inspected works on the on-going girl’s dormitory block, which was about 95% complete and other infrastructural projects in the school.

At NASS, the DCE inspected works on a 12-unit classroom block which was almost 100% complete.

At UBAISH, the DCE gave the assurance that the Assembly was working around the clock to complete a girls’ dormitory block and a six-unit classroom block to ease congestion in the school.

He said the Assembly would do everything in its power to prioritize the needs of education in the District.