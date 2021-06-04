The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh has presented 100 bags of cement to the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Senior High School (UBAISH) at Kamgbunli to augment existing infrastructure in the school.

The gesture formed part of measures to complete a Girls dormitory and a six-unit classroom block which was being executed by the Zongo Development Fund before the Ministry was scrapped and assured the school he was in constant touch with the contractor to bring him back on site to complete the project.

Making the presentation to authorities of the school at Kamgbunli, Mr Bonzo said as a result of the free Senior High School programme, enrollment had tripled thereby exerting pressure on existing infrastructure leading to congestion in classrooms and dormitories which was affecting academic work and lodging.

The DCE said he met a huge infrastructural deficit in education as such, the Assembly had dotted numerous infrastructural projects in schools across the District

The DCE said the Assembly would work to improve upon existing facilities in the school.

The Principal of the school, Alhaji Osmanu Zakaria who received the donation on behalf of the school, expressed profound gratitude to the DCE and the government for the massive intervention in the school.

He said the school was the only Islamic Secondary school in the Western Region but was deprived and needed expansion.

Alhaji Zakaria said the school was faced with teething problems such a dormitory for the boys making their monitoring in town difficult.

The Principal added that the school had no staff common room, no library, no place of convenience, and an old bus making teaching and learning very difficult.

The Headmaster of the school, Alhaji Abudulai Sofiano said the school started as a private entity in 2008 and was absorbed by the government in 2012.

He thanked the DCE for the Swift response to the needs of the school.

Alhaji Sofiano bemoaned that part of the Science laboratory was being used as a Girls’ dormitory and a classroom and reiterated the need for urgent intervention to promote a congenial academic environment.