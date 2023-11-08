Ellembelle DCE To Address Global Parliament of Mayors Annual Summit 2023 In North Macedonia

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh has been invited to speak at the Global Parliament of Mayors Annual Summit 2023 to be hosted in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh is expected to speak at the plenary debate on Caring Cities.

The summit will be hosted by from the 17th to the 19th of November, 2023 by Mayor Danela Arsovska of Skopje, North Macedonia’s capital and largest city.

An invitation letter sent to the Ellembelle DCE, Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh indicated that the summit will be held under the theme; “Empowering, Engaging, and Caring Cities: Delivering Democracy and Development with the Next Generations”.

The GPM Annual Summit will bring together mayors from around the world and will be open to both GPM members and non-member mayors alike, as well as representatives of city networks and international organizations.

The program will consist of structured plenary debates between mayors on urgent global issues in cities and offer networking opportunities for city leaders and leaders of city networks and international organizations.

The Summit, according to the invitation, will include mayoral debates on the topics of Empowering Cities, Caring Cities, and Delivering Democracy to advance policy development, exchange and implementation within the framework of the Summit theme.

In addition to engaging discussions and thought-provoking sessions, the event will be enriched with a series of guided tours, cultural and musical elements and performances. This will provide a unique opportunity to explore the rich cultural tapestry of Skopje and immerse yourself in the city’s history and heritage.