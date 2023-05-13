Ellembelle District Assembly Launches Scholarship Scheme For Tertiary Students

The Ellembelle District Assembly has launched a Scholarship Scheme to support students at the tertiary institutions to further their education.

This, will serve as respite for these students whose parents or themselves do not have financial capabilities to pursue their educational studies.

Addressing the launching of the Scholarship Scheme, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh averred that the leadership of Ghana Gas Company also bought into the whole idea and is massively supporting the scheme.

He said, education is very important for us as individuals and society and that education is a powerful element of human evolution thus making society more accepting and open-minded.

In outlining some importance of Education to individual and a society as whole, the DCE indicated that “Education is a powerful tool to sharpens critical thinking, Education unearthed individual and societal potentials, Education makes it possible for individual and society to be financially stable, Education plays very critical role in building a modern society, Education opens doors for more opportunities and It also creates equal opportunity for people from difference socio-economic orientation.”

He said, “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana as a visionary leader muted and implemented Free SHS due to the above reasons to open-up the society and raise highly educated society for the development of the country…todays lunch is basically an extension of the President’s vision by creating unlimited access to tertiary education no matter the economic circumstance of any community member who has an interest to further his her education to the highest level.”

Kwasi Bonzoh mentioned that, the Ellembelle District Assembly for some years have been assisting brilliants but needy students from Assembly’s meagre resources to pay admissions and school fees for students in the various tertiary institutions in their quest to further their education to better their lives, hence the launch of the scholarship scheme is a huge relief to the Assembly.

He appealed to other corporate institutions to come on board to make the scheme more responsive and effective for the benefit of our people.

He urged the beneficiary students to study hard, stressing that the ball is now in their court to utilize the opportunity being created for them to prove that the investment made in their education is worthwhile.

“Remember also to come back to serve the Ellembelle District during your national service and possible after service. Let me leave you with this advice “Try as much as possible to be cleared about what you want and your efforts will decide what you deserve” he charges them.