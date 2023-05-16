Ellembelle District scholarship project supports more than 360 beneficiaries

Mr Kwasi Bonzo, the Ellembelle District Chief Executive, has encouraged beneficiaries of the District Scholarship Project to help break the cycle of poverty and change the low social class order in the district.

He said: “As seeds of progress don’t inherit poverty…you are blessed to be part of this opportunity to make lifetime changes in the district and I urge you to break the cycle now”.

Mr Bonzo was speaking at the launch of the 2023 Ellembelle District Scholarship programme for over 360 beneficiaries at Esiama at the weekend.

The 150, 000 Ghana cedis Scholarship has the Ghana Gas company providing the initial capital of 100,000 Ghana cedis.

The beneficiaries are studying in various tertiary institutions across the country and are to enjoy all tuition, hostel and other expenses paid through the scholarship, depending on academic performance within the period of study.

The beneficiaries, who accepted postings to the remote parts of the district, stand the chance of having all expenses paid in their master’s programme.

“This is not free lunch from Ghana Gas, neither are they Father Christmas, but a key ontribution to the human capital development in the district…please make this opportunity count,” Mr Bonzo said.

Madam Awo Amissah French, the District Magistrate, told the beneficiaries to reinforce education as a tool of development and an opportunity for them to improve upon their livelihoods.

“You now have the moral onus to eschew mediocrity in your studies to become part of the crop of people making changes in the globe, prepare your minds and hearts also to give back to society,” she said.

Mr Wilfred Katey Adodoadji, the District Director of Education, called on the beneficiaries to accept postings to schools in the area to halt the teacher student deficiency in the district.

Mr Stephen Donkor, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Ghana Gas, who represented Dr. Ben Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said the company was proud to be associated with a life changing experience like the scholarship scheme.

He said the company was also undertaking many social investment programmes, including the refurbishment of markets and the construction of a new school facility, to improve the lives of the people.