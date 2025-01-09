Ellembelle MP Armah Kofi Buah Responds to Afenyo-Markin’s Criticism of Mahama’s Ministerial Nominations

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Armah Kofi Buah, has responded sharply to Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s criticism of President John Dramani Mahama’s approach to ministerial appointments.

Afenyo-Markin had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Mahama’s nomination of three key ministers, describing it as a “tot-tot” approach, which he argued was inefficient and inconsistent with the government’s promise of a “24-hour economy.”

During a parliamentary session, Afenyo-Markin pointed out that only three names were read out by the Speaker of Parliament: Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Finance Minister-designate, John Abdulai Jinapor as Energy Minister-designate, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate. He criticized the approach, calling it “unacceptable” and a stark contrast to the promises made by the government during their time in opposition, when they had pledged to run an efficient government capable of meeting the demands of a 24-hour economy.

In response, Armah Kofi Buah dismissed Afenyo-Markin’s concerns, suggesting that the Minority Leader’s comments were driven by the frustrations of his party following their electoral loss. “Afenyo-Markin has been talking a lot lately, but we’re indulging him so he can air all the pains of losing,” Buah remarked, downplaying the criticism.

Buah also urged Afenyo-Markin to shift his focus to his parliamentary duties instead of criticizing the government. “We want to remind him that his responsibility is to ensure that the business of this House flows,” he emphasized, calling on the Minority Leader to prioritize his role in Parliament.

President Mahama’s nominations of Dr. Forson, Jinapor, and Ayine were announced on January 9, 2025. The nominees are set to undergo vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, with their appointments pending confirmation. Despite the criticism from Afenyo-Markin, the nominations have sparked significant attention as the political landscape continues to evolve.