Ellembelle MP Armah Kofi Buah Thanks Constituents for Re-Election, Vows to Address National Grievances

Armah Kofi Buah, the four-term Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and Deputy Minority Leader, has expressed deep gratitude to his constituents for re-electing him with 32,281 votes in the 2024 elections. Buah triumphed over his NPP opponent, Kwasi Bonzo, who garnered 18,608 votes.

In his victory speech, Buah acknowledged the strong rejection of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and emphasized the immense responsibility placed on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address the concerns that led to widespread dissatisfaction across the country. He highlighted that the faith Ghanaians have placed in the NDC signals a clear desire for change and progress.

“Ghanaians have shown unwavering confidence in the NDC, believing the party will do better. This victory brings a huge responsibility for the NDC to address the grievances that led to protest votes across the nation,” Buah said.

The NDC, according to Buah, must learn from past mistakes and focus on the pressing issues that matter to the electorate, including the protection of water bodies and the environment. He stressed that under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC is committed to delivering on its promises and restoring confidence in the country’s governance.

Buah further reassured the people of Ghana, saying, “We understand your pains and why you voted the way you did. We get it.” He also acknowledged the current challenges, including the environmental degradation and economic difficulties, and called for patience from the public as the NDC works to navigate the country out of its current crisis.

“The NDC needs your help,” he urged. “Given the level of destruction and economic challenges, we need your patience to help us get out of this difficult situation. I’m confident we’ll succeed.”

With the NDC now poised to take the reins under Mahama’s leadership, Buah’s remarks reflect the party’s commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of Ghanaians, as they move forward with a clear mandate to bring about meaningful change.