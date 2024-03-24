Ellembelle Primaries: Bonzoh K! Whips Freddie Blay Boy

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, has won the Ellembelle New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary seat, securing his candidature for the fourth consecutive time.

Mr Bonzoh emerged victorious in the keenly contested primary with 523 votes out of the total 790 votes cast, while his closest contender, Abeka Dauda, obtained 264 votes.

Kwasi Bonzoh, as an active member of the NPP had already lost three parliamentary contests against the NDC’s Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

However, Kwasi Bonzoh expressed determination to clinch the Ellembelle seat in the 2024 polls.

He said in an interview that, “Looking at the records we have here, and the leadership of our party, we believe we will capture the seat in 2024. Tomorrow we are starting the reconciliation; we will move to all the areas we didn’t do well.”

Ahead of the primaries, his closest contender, Abeka Dauda was in high hopes claiming victory for himself but the results finally declared Bonzoh as the winner and the 2024 parliamentary candidate for the NPP.