Elliot Dadey and Asamoah Gyan visit beneficiaries of KGL Foundation.

Mr Elliot Dadey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the KGL Foundation, and Asamoah Gyan, a legendary Ghanaian Footballer has paid a visit to IBUX Creative Studios, a beneficiary of the Foundation that seeks to equip the youth with skills within the music and creative arts industries.

They also paid a visit to one of the Head of State Award Centres in Ghana, Osu Presby Senior High School.

A release issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency by the KGL Foundation said the Foundation had been a supporter of IBUX Creative Studios, providing financial assistance and equipment to help young people develop their skills and talents.

It said the Head of State Awards Scheme was also a beneficiary of the KGL Foundation, recognising young Ghanaians for their outstanding achievements in various fields, including academic excellence, entrepreneurship, and community service.

During the visit, the release said Mr Dadey and Asamoah Gyan interacted with the beneficiaries of the programme, including young musicians and creatives, and learnt more about how the KGL Foundation’s support had helped them in their careers.

The team also inspired and encouraged the students to continue to strive for excellence in their chosen fields, it added.

It said Mr Dadey was delighted to support initiatives such as IBUX Creative Studios and the Head of State Awards Scheme, “where at the KGL Foundation, we are committed to supporting young people in Ghana and helping them to achieve their full potential.,” the release said.

The team was pleased to see the impact the support had made and was looking forward to continuing its work in the coming years, the release noted.

“The KGL Foundation has been instrumental in providing scholarships, mentoring, and career guidance to young Ghanaians, helping them to achieve their dreams and contributing to the development of the country,” it indicated.

The release said the initiatives together with others were in preparation for the KGL Foundation’s first annual gala and fundraiser event, which would be held in April this year.

The event, it said, would provide an opportunity to showcase the Foundation’s achievements for the past years and serve as an opportunity to engage other philanthropists to support other on-going activities of the Foundation.