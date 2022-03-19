Ellis Quaye Believes Ghana Youth Can Make It Through Sports

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive chat, he said the nation has talent in many sports disciplines, but the most popular ones are boxing and football which he is deeply involved in to support the meticulous rising stars.

Mr. Quaye who also owns Real Power FC, a colts club based at Dansoman as well as third division side with juvenile players, under 12, 15 and 17 in the Accra West Division said he is doing his best to support the young boys to have a better future.

He called on corporate Ghana to support the youth who are into sports, by investing in football and boxing.

“We are doing our best, it is time the government and companies do something positive to help us who are working at the grassroots” he expressed.

According to Mr. Quaye, the youth are the future leaders, so the current leader must organized something good and profitable for the future.

He commended some of the media who are promoting young sportsmen and women as well as musicians.

He advised the youth not to get into social vices and trouble, but take training and competition serious to be among the best stars.

By Sammy Heywood Okine