Elmina Sharks Holds Accra Hearts Of Oak to 1-1 Draw

Accra Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 draw by Elmina Sharks in match-day 25 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Former Black Stars player Samuel Inkoom opened the scoring for the Phobians in the fifth minute of the game, while Micheal Ohene Agyei Asamoah restored parity for Sharks who held on to secure a vital point.

Hearts with the point stay in sixth position with 37 points while Elmina Sharks are nine points off safety with nine games to end the season.

Hearts started the first half on an impressive note as Inkoom curled in a beautiful free kick just outside the box to give the home side the lead.

It was relentless attacking play from the Phobians as they look to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Afriyie Barnieh should have doubled the lead for the Phobians halfway through the first half but his volley inside the penalty missed by a whisker.

Elmina Sharks barely threatened Hearts in the final third but did restore parity against the run off of play through Micheal Asamoah who tapped in from close range after a beautiful assist from Ishmael Antwi.

Afriyie Barnieh who saw much of the ball in the first half should have put Hearts back in the lead from close range but his shot was impressively saved by goalkeeper Joseph Essam.

The first half ended one all.

Elmina Sharks started the second a fearless side as they struck the ball around impressively with Hearts on the back foot.

But it was Hearts who created the decent opportunities with Salim Adams coming close with one of his power drives from long range.

Elmina Sharks were very impressive with an hour gone as coach Samuel Boadu was forced to make three substitutions with Ibrahim Salifu, Agyenim Boateng and Fredreick Ansah Botchway coming in.

But yet still it was Sharks who looked the more dangerous in attack.

Gladson who was having a quiet game came close in restoring Hearts lead with a quarter of the game left but once again Joseph Essam pulled off one of the best saves of the season to deny the Hearts playmaker.

Hearts huffed and puffed for the winner, but the solid Sharks defence stood firm to secure a crucial point on the road.