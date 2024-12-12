Elon Musk Becomes First Person in History to Reach US$400 Billion Net Worth

Elon Musk has reached an extraordinary milestone, becoming the first person in history to surpass a $400 billion net worth, according to Bloomberg.

The tech mogul’s wealth surge, which saw an increase of nearly $20 billion, was largely driven by a major deal that boosted the valuation of his rocket company, SpaceX, to approximately $350 billion.

SpaceX and its investors recently agreed to purchase up to $1.25 billion in insider shares, contributing to the rise in Musk’s fortune. Although SpaceX typically refrains from commenting on media inquiries, the deal represents a significant development for the company, which continues to play a key role in Musk’s financial empire.

Musk’s wealth has also seen a dramatic boost following the 2024 US presidential election, partly fueled by his close ties with President-elect Donald Trump. As the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI, and the Boring Company, Musk’s business ventures have continued to thrive. He has also recently taken on a new role alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to oversee the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), humorously named after a popular meme coin.

Tesla’s stock price has seen a substantial rise, closing at a record high of $424.77 on Wednesday. Musk, who is Tesla’s largest individual shareholder, has benefited from this surge, which has been further amplified by a broader market rally. The NASDAQ reached an all-time high of 20,000 on the same day, further propelling investor optimism in Musk’s companies.

In addition to Tesla, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has seen rapid growth, more than doubling in value in November to $50 billion following a successful funding round. Since the 2024 election, Musk’s wealth has grown by approximately $136 billion, positioning him far ahead of other billionaires. As of December 10, before his fortune hit $400 billion, Musk was already $140 billion richer than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the second-richest person in the world.

Despite a setback last week when a Delaware court rejected Musk’s $101 billion Tesla shareholder-approved pay package, Bloomberg’s calculations still include this value, which has since increased to $120 billion based on Tesla’s current stock price. Musk’s vast fortune is set to grow even further, with multiple ventures and opportunities on the horizon.