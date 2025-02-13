Elon Musk Demands OpenAI Reverse Profit Shift or Risk Losing $97.4 Billion Bid

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has threatened to rescind his $97.4 billion offer to acquire OpenAI’s non-profit division unless the artificial intelligence company abandons its pivot to a for-profit structure, according to a legal filing disclosed Wednesday.

The ultimatum escalates a months-long clash between Musk and OpenAI’s leadership over the organization’s founding principles.

Musk’s attorneys asserted in the filing that his bid—one of the largest ever proposed for a non-profit entity—would be withdrawn if OpenAI’s board commits to retaining its original charitable mission and halts its ongoing transition to commercial operations. “Should the board preserve the charity’s purpose and remove any intention to sell assets, Mr. Musk will retract his proposal,” the document stated. The filing further argued that if OpenAI rejects these terms, the organization must seek compensation at fair market value through an independent buyer, emphasizing that Musk’s offer was designed to “advance the charity’s objectives.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pushed back sharply against Musk’s demands during a Tuesday interview with Reuters, declaring the non-profit’s controlling stake “is not and will not be for sale.” The company also dismissed Musk’s bid as contradictory to his ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI leadership, which accuses Altman and others of betraying the organization’s founding ethos by prioritizing profit over public benefit.

The conflict traces back to March, when Musk sued Altman and co-founders Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever, alleging OpenAI had deviated from its pledge to develop artificial intelligence “for the good of humanity.” His lawsuit seeks to block the company’s restructuring under a for-profit model tied to Microsoft’s multi-billion-dollar partnership with the ChatGPT developer. Legal experts suggest Musk’s dual strategy—litigation paired with a buyout bid—reflects an effort to pressure OpenAI’s leadership amid growing scrutiny over the commercialization of advanced AI systems.

Neither Musk nor OpenAI representatives responded to requests for comment following the filing’s release.

The standoff underscores deepening fractures within the AI research community over how to balance innovation with ethical safeguards. Once a co-founder of OpenAI himself, Musk resigned from the board in 2018 over disagreements about the company’s direction. His renewed criticism aligns with warnings from ethicists and policymakers who fear the rapid monetization of generative AI tools like ChatGPT could compromise transparency and safety protocols.

As the legal battle unfolds, industry analysts question whether Musk’s bid represents a genuine attempt to reclaim OpenAI’s non-profit vision or a tactical maneuver to influence its governance. With billions in investments and the future of AI development at stake, the outcome could set a precedent for how emerging technologies navigate the tension between profit motives and public accountability.