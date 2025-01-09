Elon Musk Expresses Interest in Acquiring Stake in Liverpool FC, Says Father

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has shown interest in acquiring a stake in Liverpool Football Club, with his father, Errol Musk, confirming that the world’s richest man has expressed a desire to invest in the Premier League giants.

In an interview on Times Radio, Errol Musk was cautious when asked if Elon was planning to buy Liverpool, saying, “I can’t comment on that; they’ll raise the price,” but later added, “Oh yes, [he has expressed a desire], but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it.” He further admitted that Elon would like to purchase the club, citing personal connections to the city.

Elon Musk’s family ties to Liverpool run deep. “His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool,” Errol explained. “We were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has shown an interest in football club ownership. In 2022, he tweeted about buying Manchester United, though he later clarified it was a joke. Nevertheless, Musk acknowledged his fondness for Manchester United, having supported the club growing up.

Currently, Liverpool FC is owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which acquired the club in 2010 for £300 million. Since then, the club’s value has skyrocketed to approximately £4.3 billion. Despite significant investments in the club’s infrastructure, FSG has faced criticism for not sufficiently investing in the playing squad.

While FSG principal owner John W. Henry has repeatedly dismissed the idea of selling Liverpool FC outright, he acknowledged discussions with investors about the club’s future. However, he firmly stated in 2023, “Are we selling LFC? No.”

With an estimated net worth of £343 billion, Musk could easily afford to acquire a stake in the club, which is valued at £4.3 billion. His extensive business portfolio includes Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X, cementing his position as one of the world’s most influential figures in technology and business.