Elon Musk finally buys Twitter, fires CEO and others

Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange said on Friday that trading in Twitter’s shares had been suspended, giving the reason as “merger effective”.

Musk, a self-styled “free speech absolutist”, has been critical of Twitter’s management and its moderation policies.

They clashed over the terms of the takeover, with Mr Musk accusing Twitter of providing misleading information about the firm’s user numbers.

He has also said he would reverse bans on suspended users, which could include former US President Donald Trump, who was excluded following the Capitol riot in January 2021.

Meanwhile, other reports say some key celebrities who held Twitter accounts have been ghosting their accounts in droves and that threatens the future of the short messaging social media platform.

The fear is that Musk’s obsession with free speech could mean people banned for hate speech or disinformation may be invited back to the platform. Apart from Trump, that could include political extremists, QAnon loyalists and Covid-19 deniers.

Even before Musk could roll out his plans for Twitter, the EU has signaled to him that Twitter will play their rules.

EU Commissioner for internal market, Thierry Breton tweeted “In Europe, the bird will fly by our EU rules” suggesting regulators will take a tough stance against any relaxation of Twitter’s policies.