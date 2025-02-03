Elon Musk Sparks Outcry After Calling for USAID’s Dissolution Amid Security Dispute

Tech mogul Elon Musk has ignited a firestorm in Washington after labeling the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) a “criminal organization” and calling for its dissolution.

The controversy stems from a reported clash between USAID security officials and representatives from Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he leads as an adviser to former President Donald Trump. The dispute has raised alarms about Musk’s growing influence in government and the potential dismantling of a key U.S. foreign aid agency.

The tension erupted when USAID’s Director of Security, John Voorhees, and his deputy, Brian McGill, reportedly blocked DOGE officials from accessing classified materials at the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, citing insufficient security clearances. Musk, who has long been critical of government inefficiency, took to his social media platform X to declare, “Time for it to die,” referring to USAID. Despite the initial standoff, multiple reports indicate that DOGE representatives eventually gained access to restricted areas, though the White House has denied any unauthorized entry.

The incident has fueled speculation that the Trump administration is preparing to gut USAID, a move that would mark a seismic shift in U.S. foreign policy. Trump has already frozen most foreign aid, and USAID’s official website recently went offline, replaced by a minimal page on the State Department’s site—a possible sign of the agency’s absorption into the broader foreign policy apparatus.

Critics have slammed the developments as a dangerous overreach. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) condemned the administration’s actions, calling USAID employees “patriotic Americans who promote our leadership around the world.” Former USAID official Jeremy Konyndyk warned that dismantling the agency without congressional approval would be unconstitutional and set a troubling precedent. “If this gambit succeeds, it’s a very dark sign… and it won’t stop at USAID,” he wrote on X.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) raised concerns about Musk’s role in the dispute, particularly after reports suggested DOGE had accessed the federal payment system, which contains sensitive data on millions of Americans. “Having an unelected billionaire, with his own foreign debts and motives, raiding U.S. classified information is a grave threat to national security,” she said. “This should not be a partisan issue.”

Trump, meanwhile, has doubled down on his criticism of USAID, vowing to purge the agency of what he called “radical lunatics” before deciding its fate. He also announced a freeze on aid to South Africa, citing land expropriation policies and alleged mistreatment of “certain classes of people.” The move follows South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of a law allowing land expropriation without compensation in specific cases. “The United States won’t stand for it; we will act,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

USAID, which disbursed $72 billion in foreign assistance across nearly 180 countries in 2023, plays a critical role in global humanitarian efforts, development projects, and U.S. diplomatic influence. Its potential dissolution has sparked fears of a vacuum in international aid and a decline in America’s global standing.

As the debate rages on, the controversy underscores broader questions about the role of private figures like Musk in government decision-making and the future of U.S. foreign policy under a potential second Trump administration. With lawmakers and policy experts closely watching the situation, the fate of USAID—and America’s global leadership—hangs in the balance.