Elon Musk’s Growing Influence in US Politics and Space Sector Sparks Concern in Europe

Elon Musk’s rapid rise to power in US politics, particularly as the “efficiency czar,” is creating waves of anxiety across Europe, and not just because of his controversial social media remarks targeting European regulators.

The billionaire entrepreneur’s expanding political influence, coupled with his connections to former US President Donald Trump, has ignited significant concern, especially within Europe’s competitive space industry.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed alarm over Musk’s increasing political clout, particularly within the space sector, where his company, SpaceX, has emerged as a dominant force. Musk’s $210 billion firm has revolutionized the commercial launch market, traditionally led by Europe, with its reusable rocket technology and the deployment of 6,000 Starlink satellites providing global internet coverage. This expansion has had far-reaching implications, from reshaping global communications to influencing military strategies, such as Ukraine’s use of Starlink for battlefield communications.

Musk’s control over such vital infrastructure has raised concerns about the growing concentration of power, especially the potential for conflicts of interest that could leave Europe dangerously reliant on his technologies. At a recent panel discussion in Paris, German antitrust official Andreas Mundt described Musk’s dominance over Starlink as “insupportable,” urging European regulators to take a stronger stance against such power imbalances.

However, Europe’s inability to adapt and compete in this fast-moving sector has also contributed to Musk’s success. While SpaceX continues to thrive, European rivals have been slow to innovate, particularly after rejecting the idea of reusable rockets a decade ago. Legacy industries such as satellite TV are struggling to survive in an era dominated by on-demand streaming services, and sectors like maritime and airline Wi-Fi are increasingly turning to Starlink’s affordable and easy-to-install solutions. This disruption is reflected in the financial struggles of companies like Intelsat and Eutelsat, both of which have experienced significant revenue declines.

As SpaceX continues to expand, with recent deals like the one between Air France-KLM and Starlink to provide high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi, the challenge for Europe is to develop viable alternatives. Musk’s ability to rapidly iterate and improve his services by launching more satellites further cements SpaceX’s position as the leader in global internet services.

The situation is compounded by the looming threat of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos entering the space race with similar ambitions for satellite internet, intensifying competition. Europe’s challenge, therefore, is not only to regulate Musk’s growing monopoly but to foster its own competitive, homegrown alternatives to Starlink.

While criticisms of Musk’s dominance, like those from Merkel, are valid, they could serve as a much-needed wake-up call for Europe to focus on bold technological innovation rather than simply regulatory action. To remain competitive, Europe must cultivate a robust capital markets system capable of funding high-risk ventures and ambitious projects. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has highlighted that the region’s technological lag and the looming threat of trade tariffs make the creation of a unified capital market more critical than ever.

Ultimately, the real concern may not be Musk’s geopolitical influence but Europe’s tendency to react only when faced with crisis—a pattern that Merkel, as a former leader, knows all too well. The pressing question for Europe now is whether it can overcome this reactive approach and rise to the challenge of sustaining its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving global space race.