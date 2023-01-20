Elon Musk’s Starlink coming to more African countries, Ghana included

Even though Elon Musk has shutdown the Twitter Africa office in Ghana, his Starlink internet service is coming to more African countries.

Last year, Elon Musk announced that Starlink had received approval to launch in Nigeria and Mozambique. While its launch plan in Nigeria was silently delayed, users who pre-ordered began receiving their kit in December 2022.

This week, the internet service provider also announced plans to set up in Kenya.

Now, the service is coming to even more African countries. According to the service’s availability map, 20 more countries, including Zambia, Senegal, Morocco, and Angola are scheduled for a 2023 launch.

Sixteen countries—Uganda, Tunisia, Ghana and Egypt inclusive—are scheduled for a 2024 release while 18 more countries have unconfirmed launch windows.

Meanwhile, the question about the affordability of Starlink for Africans remain unanswered.