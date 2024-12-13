Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Commends Key NDC Figures for 2024 Election Victory

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has praised several prominent figures within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their outstanding contributions to the party’s success in the 2024 elections.

He specifically singled out Stan Dogbe, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Madam Valerie Sawyer, and Julius Debrah, acknowledging their exceptional efforts in securing the party’s victory.

Afriyie Ankrah highlighted the strategic approach adopted by the NDC, noting that the party’s decision to merge its IT and Election directorates played a pivotal role in their win. Speaking during a TV3 interview on Thursday, December 12, he emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration. “Everybody campaigned, and we have to commend Dr. Omane Boamah and his team,” he said. “One of the most strategic things the party did was to combine the elections and IT directorates, which created a much more effective system.”

Reflecting on his own experience as the party’s former Director of Elections, Afriyie Ankrah explained that the integration of the IT and election functions was a major improvement. He expressed gratitude that the party took recommendations to merge these divisions, providing Dr. Omane Boamah with a clearer oversight of both operations, which contributed to the campaign’s success. Afriyie Ankrah also gave credit to Julius Debrah for his role and praised Stan Dogbe’s impressive production and live coverage efforts, which played a key role in the campaign. He also noted the invaluable work of Madam Valerie Sawyer, who supported candidates and resolved conflicts, and the communications team for their critical contributions.

Meanwhile, President-elect John Dramani Mahama, during a courtesy visit by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and his delegation on Thursday, December 12, issued a strong warning to prospective appointees in his incoming administration. He stressed that effective, accountable leadership would be expected from all those who serve in his government.

Mahama made it clear that there would be no room for complacency or unproductiveness, urging those who wish to serve to be prepared for hard work and sacrifice. “Ghanaians are slow to react, and if they have enough of you, they will punish you. So, I want to urge those who are aspiring to work with the new government, that it is not going to be easy, or business as usual,” he stated. “It is going to be hard work. So, if you are not prepared to work hard and sacrifice for Ghana, then you better stay in the private sector.”