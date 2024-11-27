Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Politics

    Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Urges Caution Over Bawumia’s Economic Promises

    By: News Ghana

    Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto Committee, has called on Ghanaians to be wary of the economic promises made by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

    The former Minister of Sports expressed serious doubts about the feasibility of Bawumia’s proposals, which include a flat tax rate, the abolition of the e-levy, improved management of public finances, and expanded road infrastructure.

    Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV’s Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Ankrah criticised Bawumia for a history of unfulfilled commitments, warning that voters risked being misled by his latest promises. “Believing Bawumia is a dangerous gamble,” he said. “He has consistently failed to deliver on his promises, and alongside President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they have made numerous unkept pledges.”

    Ankrah further urged the electorate to disregard Bawumia’s future commitments, suggesting that they would likely go unmet.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

