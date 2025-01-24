Elvis Ahorgah to Face Callum Simpson for Commonwealth Super Middleweight Title

Ghanaian middleweight boxer Elvis Ahorgah, known as “Soldier Boxer,” is set to face British Commonwealth champion Callum Simpson in a highly anticipated showdown at Wembley Arena in London on February 1, 2025.

The fight will feature the Commonwealth Super Middleweight title, adding significant importance to the bout.

Ahorgah, with a record of 13 wins (12 by knockout) and 2 losses, is eager to claim the prestigious title, which he sees as an opportunity to make history for both himself and his country. “It’s a long time since a Ghanaian won the Commonwealth title belt, and I believe this is my chance to make a mark,” he shared in an interview at the Black Panthers Gym in Accra.

The fight is an undercard to the Adam Azim-Sergey Lipinets event, set to take place at Wembley Arena. Ahorgah was initially scheduled to fight in the UK earlier but faced travel issues. Now, he is determined to secure the victory on this second opportunity.

His opponent, Callum Simpson, is undefeated with 16 wins and has firmly established himself as one of Britain’s rising stars in the sport. Simpson, who hails from Barnsley, Yorkshire, is also hungry for world honors and aims to defend his Commonwealth title successfully.

Elvis Ahorgah’s coach, Ebenezer Adjei of Black Panthers Gym in Jamestown, Accra, is optimistic about Ahorgah’s chances. Despite the challenge of fighting in Simpson’s home country with a likely partisan crowd, Adjei remains confident that Ahorgah can rise to the occasion. “The weather and the crowd might favor Simpson, but we are prepared and focused. We aim to put on a good show and bring the title back to Ghana,” said Adjei, who has vast experience guiding fighters through difficult situations.

Ahorgah’s previous bouts, including an intense contest with Baubali in Accra and a loss in Tanzania, have prepared him for this major fight. He is looking forward to making his mark on the international stage, proving himself as a worthy champion, and bringing the Commonwealth title to Ghana.