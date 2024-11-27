Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Sports

    Elvis Ahorgah to Face Mark Jeffers for Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Title in Liverpool

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Ghanaian boxer Elvis Ahorgah (13-2-0), known as “Soldier Boxer,” has received a major opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage.

    Ahorgah has been invited to fight undefeated British boxer Mark Jeffers (18-0) for the Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Title at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, UK, on December 14, 2024.

    The invitation to Ahorgah comes courtesy of renowned UK-based boxing consultant and promoter, Mr. Azumah Cofie, who believes in the potential of the 23-year-old Ghanaian. A victory in this high-profile matchup would propel Ahorgah back into the Commonwealth Boxing rankings and elevate his career significantly.

    Ahorgah has made a name for himself in Ghana’s professional boxing scene, having been on track to become the national champion. His progress, however, was interrupted during the Ayitey Powers Promotion at the Bukom Boxing Arena, when a controversial incident led to his opponent’s gloves being cut, halting their bout.

    This upcoming fight against Jeffers is seen as a major test for Ahorgah. The 26-year-old Jeffers, an undefeated rising star in the UK, is eager to take on international opponents, especially from Africa. Boxing pundits are excited about the match, seeing it as a crucial opportunity for Ahorgah to make a statement on the global stage.

    Ahorgah will need to bring his best performance yet to overcome Jeffers and claim the prestigious title.

    Bank of Ghana Introduces Gold-Backed Coin to Stabilize Cedi and Boost Investments
    Stonebwoy Honored With EMY Africa Man Of The Year Music Award
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

