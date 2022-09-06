Elvis Robertson of Akotoku Boxing Academy wins coach of the month award

Coach Elvis Robertson of Akotoku Boxing Academy in Accra has been voted Best Coach after Fight Night 12 of the exciting De-luxy Professional Boxing League.

He was in the corner of young sensation Michael Decardi Nelson to win a majority decision over veteran Raymond Commey for the National Bantamweight Title at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday.

He was presented with a fan from sponsors of the Professional Boxing League by the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr.Abraham Neequaye.