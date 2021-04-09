In its latest assessment, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed a possible link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots.

The findings were released after the watchdog assessed over 80 cases of people who developed clots in blood veins and in arteries after receiving the jabs. Eighteen of these cases have proved fatal.

