Embark on an Egyptian Adventure at Springbok Casino

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ancient Egyptians were famous for the treasures and gold they amassed and here at Springbok Casino we want to give our players the chance to discover incredible fortunes of their own and we are doing just that with the next slot to hit our game lobby.

Egyptian Gold is the latest slot from Games Warehouse and takes players to the dusty sands and towering Pyramids of ancient Egypt where a range of bonus features help them take on the gods and leave with their own fortune.

This includes a Transferring Symbols feature. This is triggered by any two 7 symbols and a black space appearing on any payline. When they do, a random symbol appears on the fourth reel and then transfers to fill the blank space to complete the payline win.

If that wasn’t enough to whip up a big win sandstorm, Egyptian Gold also has a Free Spins bonus which is triggered when three Scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels during the base game. When they do, seven Free Games are awarded.

While the Free Spins feature is active, all prizes are Multiplied by the Multiplier awarded. The Transferring Symbols feature can also be triggered during Free Spins and all Spins are played at the bet value of the triggering spin.

Free Spins will end when there are no more Free Games to be played or when the maximum payout of 50,000x the player’s stake is achieved. The good news is that the feature can be retriggered by three Scatter symbols landing while Free Games are active.

Egyptian Gold launches at Springbok Casino on 10 November and can be played via Download, Instant Play and Mobile.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Ancient Egyptian themed slots are always a big hit with players and in Egyptian Gold we have a game that takes players to the heart of the desert and the Pyramids where treasures and big wins await.

“The Transferring Symbols feature takes a potentially losing spin and turns it into a winning round while the Free Spins bonus gives players the chance to Multiply their winnings by a massive 50,000x their original bet which has the potential to deliver riches beyond that of the gods.

“This is a great slot and we look forward to seeing our players land their own Egyptian Gold.”

