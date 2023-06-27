Embassy of Israel, partners introduce Impact Well project in Ghana

The Embassy of Israel together with the Israeli Economic and Trade Mission to Ghana and the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) on Tuesday introduced “Impact Well” programme in Ghana.

Impact Well programme is an Israeli health technology project that seeks to support Ghana’s health care system with the best of innovative solutions in underserved communities.

It is also a flagship project of JDC and the Ruderman Family Foundation, which focuses on unlocking the future of healthcare through technology and innovation.

Madam Avital Sandler-Loeff, Executive Director of JDC Grid and Organising partner of the programme said the project sought to present Israeli health tech companies that aimed at delivering last mile healthcare in rural and sub-urban areas with emphasis on reaching underserved populations in Ghana.

She said the project, which would be launched in Ghana in November would remove last mile healthcare challenges by providing a comprehensive healthcare to patients who did not have access to medical care and facilities.

“This will be implemented with the use of mobile and remote clinics, training and will be sustained through Ghana’s public health system,” she said.

Mr Yaniv Tessel, Head of Economic and Trade Mission of Israel to Ghana, said Impact Well would explore new avenues of partnership and work together to address pressing healthcare challenges in Ghana.

“Impact well that is expected to be launched later this year, will serve as a catalyst for transformative change, facilitating collaboration, empowering healthcare providers, and improving the well-being of individuals and communities,” he added.

He said through Impact Well, JDC was working to bring to Ghana, handpicked health tech companies whose cutting-edge technologies had demonstrated exceptional potential in revolutionising healthcare sector in Israel and across the world, especially for developing countries such as Ghana.

“These companies have been selected with insights from stakeholders in Ghana and the chosen companies align perfectly with Ghana’s healthcare ecosystem, ensuring a seamless integration and meaningful impact,” Mr Tessel said.

Selected and partnering companies under the project are; OmnySense, a multi-parameter device for home check-ups, MinervaXR, a company, which focuses on capacity building, and EWave, an end-to-end solution for managing health organizations.

The rest are; Zzapp Malaria, and Diptera.ai, both for malaria elimination