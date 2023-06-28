Embattled Ada Queen mother Naana Kabukour Dajogo Dumaaley I Exposed

A native of Ada, Richard Addoboye has exposed an embattled Queenmother of the Area, Naana Kabukour Dajogo Dumaaley I who has published what he described as a “theateric citation” in the AHEMAA MPONTUO in which she’s highly sounded and highly flown into the profile of a good personality and character that she’s not.

Below is the full article by Richard Addoboye

BOMBASTIC QUEENMOTHER OF ADA

Why can’t people learn to be real or live an honest life? Some sophomoric role models have over blown themselves in artificial, flashy or showy lifestyle that do not represent their real self.

We are living in the era of self grandiosm, where people no longer want to go through the mill and hard work to achieve credentials, but would microwave themselves to accolades of stolen glories and credits they never labour for, whereby forcing upon themselves honours they are not worthy of. Such is the life of pretense by the manners of the self acclaimed queen mother of Ada, Naana Kabukour Dajogo Dumaaley: an imposter in many ways.

Beautiful and fairly sound financially, the woman is not content with herself but continues in attempting to impress people by affecting greater importance or merit on herself than she actually possesses.

It’s alright to attract attention to yourself, but when you live the life of a liar, and pretending to be what you are not that’s shame, and that could be as a result of inferiority complex.

Sometimes, I feel like blaming the people of Ada for allowing somebody to lie or pretend on their behalf. The truth is that, it’s her own exuberance to excessive ambitions and ostentatious behavior.

For instance, I chanced over what seemed to be a theateric citation in the AHEMAA MPONTUO for Naana Kobukour Dajogo Dumaaley I, in which she’s highly sounded and highly flown into the profile of a good personality and character that she’s not, because her own age was inflated; there was false acknowledgement of her humanitarian works; there were also false claims of her managerial abilities; and false organizational leadership positions she claimed to have held before.

Unfortunately, this type of heroic moves that are supposed to turn her into Ada’s band’s flamboyant lead singer, rather makes her lack flavour like the vegetable that is watery and tasteless because it has passed it best.

If what I read in the AHEMAA MPONTUO was truly published by Naana Kabukour Dajogo Dumaaley I, then I won’t mince words to say that she is intellectually hypocrite and when we are talking about real GaDaŋme Queenmothers, she is the pseudo kind, whose father is the father of all lies.

Please Naana Kabukour Dajogo Dumaaley I, if you think you are the same as royalty in Ada, then kindly answer the following questions to correct your toffee-nosed publication in AHEMAA MPONTUO

You never attended Ada Secondary school. If you did which year did you complete and who were your year mates?. Or has Temasco ( Tema Secondary School) now been renamed Ada Secondary School?

2. In which year were you admitted into University of Ghana and which year did you graduate?

3. Which school did you teach English after your graduation and for how long?.

4. Please name specifically the Environmental Protection and Economic Empowerment or activity you were talking about.

5. Does Ada Traditional Council know of any ” Ada Queen Mothers Association?

Also since you claim to be the “Paramount Queen ” who are your king makers?. Were they the same people who enstooled the Paramount Chief of Ada Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III?.

6. You sudden showed up at one Asafotufiam festival as a Paramount Queen of Ada in 2012 to the surprise of everyone. Why saying your appointment was in 2017?.

And since when did our chieftancy position in Ga-damgbe become an appointment position, and by who?

Naana Kabukour Dajogo Dumaaley you can deceive yourself, but not the public.

Source: Richard Addoboye