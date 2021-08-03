Embattled Assin-North MP receives rousing welcome from constituents

There was spontaneous jubilation amidst drumming, dancing and cheers as hundreds of supporters of Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the embattled National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North, visited Assin-Bereku after filing his appeal processes at the Appeals Court in Cape Coast.

He is seeking to overturn the judgement of a Cape Coast High Court restraining him from holding himself as an MP for the people of Assin North.

The teeming crowd, clad in party paraphernalia, ushered Mr Quayson to the community centre as he waved cheerfully to the crowd in appreciation of their support.

He was accompanied by NDC party stalwarts including Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer, Mr Joshua Akamba, National Organiser, Mr E.K.T Addo, the Central Regional Chairman, and Mr Kwesi Dawood, Central Regional Communications Director.

The former Legislator said the Wednesday, July 28, High Court judgement did not take due regard to the Law as stated in section 1(2) of the Evidence Act, 1975 (Act 323).

Addressing the gathering including traditional leaders, Mr Quayson, who could not hold back his tears, expressed regret at the turn of events and hoped that “the dust settles shortly.”

He expressed his sincerest gratitude to the rank and file of the Party for supporting him and indicated his resolve to disallow the “ongoing legal gymnastics to derail his unflinching commitment to bringing development to the people who hold him in high esteem.”

He pledged to work for the good of all, without prejudice to one’s political ideology, ethnic group or socio-economic status.

“I’m grateful to you all for the encouragement, which has kept me going and I urge you to support me because I will not let you down. I’m telling you that victory would be ours because the Appeals Court will deliver true justice,” he said.

Mr Ampofo, on his part, called for calm among the supporters as the Party ensures justice was served, while urging the traditional and religious leaders to pray for the former MP to succeed.

Earlier at the precincts of the Cape Coast Court complex, Mr Gyamfi cautioned; “We want to send a strong signal to all that we will fight the case to its logical conclusion.”