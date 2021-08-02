Embrace modern security techniques to combat crime – Security Expert

Mr George Dosoo Doyen, a Security Threat Analyst and Executive Director of Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigations, has advised state security apparatus and governments in Africa to embrace modern security techniques to combat the new methods of committing crime.

He has, therefore, entreated the new graduates of the Institute who acquired training in Professional Private Investigations, Cybercrime Fraud Investigation and Intelligence Analysis, to make meaningful impact in their respective institutions and countries at large.

The students, who underwent four months and 10-day training programmes, were senior security officers, bankers, lawyers and Information technology experts from Ghana, Nigeria, The Gambia, Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, South Sudan, Uganda and Botswana.

Mr Doyen, addressing the 12th graduation ceremony of Doyen Institute in Accra, admonished the graduates to work collaboratively with their colleagues and leverage on the new skills and knowledge acquired, to prevent crime and arrest the bad element in society.

In all, 99 students received certificates and medals after completing their respective courses in Professional Private Investigations, Cybercrime Fraud Investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

Mr Maxwell Caleb Nortey-Newman, a Certified Fraud Examiner and Member of Directors of the Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigations, in brief remarks, congratulated them for their hard work and perseverance.

“Fraud Investigation is found in offices, churches and many institutions, therefore make positive impact and it will take you afar and to places you cannot imagine,” he advised them.

“Certificate is only a paper, but what you use the certificate for is what is relevant, and so strive hard to make a difference in your respective institutions and be a good ambassador of Doyen Institute,” Mr Nortey-Newman added.

Mr George Squartte-Schweitzer, the Course Prefect, who is also a Naval Officer from Nigeria, acknowledged the tremendous impact the training had re-shaped his thinking faculty and urged his colleagues to work collaboratively to make the world a better place to live in.