Embrace Osteogenesis Imperfecta patients into the society – Foundation

The Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Foundation has appealed to the citizenry to accept persons especially children with disabilities into the society for their growth.

It said good medical management, supportive care among others would help OI patient live healthy, productive and live longer.

Mrs Justina Boakye-Yiadom, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OI Foundation said there was the need for society to change negative perception about OI persons to alleviate burden on parents and families.

The Foundation had over the past years worked tirelessly to dispel the bad notion about children living with OI in the country.

She said aside the societal inclusion, OI persons needed medical care, mutual support among others to help them develop and achieve their goals.

Mrs Boakye-Yiadom called on the citizenry to avoid stigmatizing OI persons

Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as Brittle Bone Disease, is a genetic disorder that causes the bones to break easily with or without any known reasons.

Symptoms include, short stature, abnormal spinal curvature, low bone density, hearing loss, bone deformity, brittle teeth, and respiratory issues.

The OI Foundation is aimed at creating awareness, advocating for quality care and treatment of patients and helping the citizenry help and understand people living with disability.

Madam Joyce Ashong, a Pediatrician at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), urged mothers to learn and accept children with disabilities no matter the condition adding that they were God sent.

She appealed to the public to support parents and families with OI to collectively help the growth of persons living with disability.