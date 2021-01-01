Reverend Emmanuel Kojo Andoh, Founder of Remember the Cross Chapel in Shama, has encouraged Ghanaians to use the birth of Jesus Christ to cultivate the habit of forgiveness and the zeal to embrace peace and unity.

According to him, there was no benefits in lengthy litigation except that it distorted national peace and stability, which ultimately retarded national development.

In that regard, he said embracing unity must be the responsibility of every Ghanaian as the world had benefited immensely from peace and unity.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), Rev Andoh pleaded with Ghanaians to remain steadfast in maintaining peace during the festive period and beyond.

He admonished the public to appreciate the significance of the divine intervention and protection of God throughout the year and be thankful to him.

“We should avoid the temptation to swear never to reconcile with our neighbours who have offended us and we should know that to forgive and forget is real intervention, which lend credence to how they are imbibed with the doctrines of our creator and matured in spirit of unity and togetherness,” he said.

He implored the public to continue to be each other’s keeper in times of need saying, showing hatred to fellow human being in such situations was ungodly and must be avoided.

Reverend Andoh further urged Ghanaians to celebrate the festive season in moderation and with humility because the character of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ epitomized peace and tranquility.

He advised the public to strive hard to abide by the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Government to avoid the spread of the disease saying “the country needs every Ghanaian alive to contribute their quota towards its growth”.