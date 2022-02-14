EMEA Globex (Global Exhibition) Organising Market Assessment and Outlook Report 2021-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Globex EMEA 2021: The Exhibition Organising Market – Assessment and Outlook to 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Globex is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.

A 200-page report with individual country analysis on:

  • France
  • GCC
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Turkey

This in-depth analysis on each of the above countries includes:

  • Summary
  • Market size and forecast
  • Visitor and exhibitor dynamic
  • Sector split
  • Competitive dynamic
  • Venues
  • Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

