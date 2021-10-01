EMEA Water Desalination Pumps Market To Progress at a CAGR of 2.58% Between 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the water desalination pumps market in EMEA and it is poised to grow by $143.73 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period.
The report on the water desalination pumps market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for reverse osmosis techniques, scarcity of fresh water and growing population in Middle East countries, and use of renewable power sources for desalination.
The water desalination pumps market in EMEA analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.
The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is segmented as below:
By Type
- Centrifugal pumps
- Positive displacement pumps
By Application
- Reverse osmosis
- Multi-effect distillation
- Multi-stage flash
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- Middle East
- Europe
- Africa
This study identifies the flexible operations using intelligent pump systems as one of the prime reasons driving the water desalination pumps market growth in EMEA during the next few years. Also, use of ultrasonic level sensors for pump control and increase in the use of solar pumps will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on water desalination pumps market in EMEA covers the following areas:
- Water desalination pumps market sizing
- Water desalination pumps market forecast
- Water desalination pumps market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water desalination pumps market vendors in EMEA that include Andritz AG, Danfoss AS, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, SPX FLOW Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Also, the water desalination pumps market in EMEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
